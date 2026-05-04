202 OFWs, kin return home amid Middle East crisis

The repatriates were met by representatives from the Department of Migrant Workers, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, Manila International Airport Authority, New NAIA Infrastructure Corporation, Department of Social Welfare and Development, and Department of Health.

They were provided financial aid, medical assistance and transportation back to their respective provinces.

The government’s reintegration program under the National Reintegration Network, led by the Department of Migrant Workers in partnership with 25 agencies, is also in place to support their return.

The program includes job matching, skills training and livelihood assistance to help returning workers transition back to local employment.

Meanwhile, another 105 overseas Filipino workers and their dependents arrived from Abu Dhabi on Sunday morning, 3 May.

According to the Department of Migrant Workers, 62 OFWs and 43 dependents aboard Etihad Airways flight EY440 landed at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City.

They also received immediate assistance from the Department of Migrant Workers, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, Department of Social Welfare and Development and the Manila International Airport Authority medical team.