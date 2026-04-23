Western Visayas leads regional growth in 2025

GDP grew 4.4% in 2025

At the national level, gross domestic product grew by 4.4 percent in 2025, easing from 5.7 percent in the previous year.

Growth was largely driven by services tied to social needs, with human health and social work activities expanding by 11.6 percent, followed by education at 7.8 percent and public administration at 6.8 percent.

On the spending side, government expenditure and exports led expansion, rising by 8.4 percent and 8.2 percent, respectively.

Uneven regional output

Regional output remained uneven across sectors. Central Luzon accounted for the largest share in agriculture, forestry and fishing, while CALABARZON dominated industry output. The National Capital Region continued to lead the services sector, reflecting its role as the country’s economic hub.