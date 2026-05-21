Local ‘rescue-buy’ agricultural program transparency lauded

BAGUIO CITY — A municipal councilor here has commended the town’s agricultural office for upholding transparency and institutional integrity, saying it demonstrates that local government programs can operate fairly without the influence of political connections.
Atok Councilor Kelly Denn Venancio Tomas praised the Office of the Municipal Agriculturist for executing its mandate without regard to a client’s status or political affiliation.
The fair treatment was observed during the third week of vegetable deliveries for a Quezon City order under Project Ubbo, or Unified Buying and Bayanihan Operations, an initiative designed to connect local farmers directly with institutional buyers.
“Ubbo” is the Kankanaey term for bayanihan, which means helping one another.
The integrity of the queue system was tested when the councilor’s father, an enlisted potato farmer, was selected by the agriculture office to supply 350 kilograms of potatoes for the Quezon City order.