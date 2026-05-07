QC receives first batch of Benguet vegetables under rescue-buy program

The Quezon City government reported that the first batch of vegetables purchased from farmers in Atok, Benguet arrived at Quezon City Hall on Thursday as part of a rescue-buy initiative aimed at supporting agricultural communities.

The vegetable deliveries included potatoes, tomatoes, chayote or sayote, broccoli, cabbage, and wombok or Chinese cabbage.

According to the city government, the purchase forms part of the rescue-buy partnership under the Project Unified Buying and Bayanihan Operations (Project UBBO), led by Atok Municipal Councilor Kelly Denn Tomas.