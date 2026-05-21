Atok councilor praises transparent farmer selection under Project Ubbo

Project Ubbo, named after the Kankanaey term for “bayanihan,” aims to directly connect local farmers with institutional buyers.

Tomas said the integrity of the system was tested when her father, an enlisted potato farmer, was selected by the agriculture office to supply 350 kilos of potatoes for Quezon City’s vegetable order.

According to Tomas, the selection was based strictly on the established queue system and not influenced by political connections or family ties.

She lauded the agriculture office for ensuring that relatives of local officials were not given priority over other farmers on the waiting list.

Tomas added that strengthening institutions against political interference is among the core advocacies of Project Ubbo, along with fair pricing, data-driven management, and transparency.

The councilor also expressed hope that national agencies such as the Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Labor and Employment, Commission on Higher Education, and Department of Agriculture would adopt similar transparent systems.

While acknowledging that Project Ubbo serves only as a temporary market-matching initiative and cannot immediately accommodate all enlisted vegetable produce, Tomas said the program provides significant relief to local farmers.

She noted that farmers appreciate opportunities to sell their harvest more than receiving cash assistance, especially after spending more than three months cultivating crops while working long hours daily.

Despite the successful potato delivery, Tomas said Atok farmers still have tons of cabbages available for distribution.

The Atok local government unit, together with the Atok GAP Practitioner Association and volunteers, is now appealing to rescue-buy partners and institutional buyers to help purchase the remaining harvest.

Interested buyers may coordinate with the organizers through their official social media page or through the contact details provided by the group.