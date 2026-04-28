115 rebels, supporters surrender, turn over 38 firearms in Central Luzon

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — A total of 115 members and supporters cut ties with the Communist Terrorist Group and surrendered 38 assorted firearms during a ceremony held at the multi-purpose hall here on Tuesday.

Zambales Governor Hermogenes Ebdane Jr., chairperson of the Regional Peace and Order Council, led the rites alongside Police Regional Office 3 Director Brig. Gen. Jess B. Mendez, with National Intelligence Coordinating Agency Regional Director Ulysses Untalan also in attendance. The participants signed a peace pledge affirming their decision to abandon armed struggle and return to civilian life.