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115 rebels, supporters surrender, turn over 38 firearms in Central Luzon

Gov. Hermogenes Ebdane Jr. and PRO3 Director Jess B. Mendez lead the photo op with the 115 CTG supporters who cut ties and yielded guns during the ceremony at Camp Olivas, Pampanga.
Gov. Hermogenes Ebdane Jr. and PRO3 Director Jess B. Mendez lead the photo op with the 115 CTG supporters who cut ties and yielded guns during the ceremony at Camp Olivas, Pampanga.RPIO3
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CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — A total of 115 members and supporters cut ties with the Communist Terrorist Group and surrendered 38 assorted firearms during a ceremony held at the multi-purpose hall here on Tuesday.

Zambales Governor Hermogenes Ebdane Jr., chairperson of the Regional Peace and Order Council, led the rites alongside Police Regional Office 3 Director Brig. Gen. Jess B. Mendez, with National Intelligence Coordinating Agency Regional Director Ulysses Untalan also in attendance. The participants signed a peace pledge affirming their decision to abandon armed struggle and return to civilian life.

Gov. Hermogenes Ebdane Jr. and PRO3 Director Jess B. Mendez lead the photo op with the 115 CTG supporters who cut ties and yielded guns during the ceremony at Camp Olivas, Pampanga.
64 take part in mass withdrawal of support, oath of allegiance in Central Luzon

A Serbisyo Caravan followed the ceremony, providing medical services and livelihood assistance to support reintegration. The event concluded with the destruction of an NPA flag, which officials described as a symbolic rejection of insurgency. “We remain committed to sustaining inclusive development programs to address the root causes of insurgency and foster lasting stability,” Ebdane said. Mendez added: “This shows that more people are choosing peace over violence.”

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