115 rebels, supporters surrender, turn over 38 firearms in Central Luzon

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — A total of 115 members and supporters cut ties with the Communist Terrorist Group and surrendered 38 assorted firearms during a ceremony held at the multi-purpose hall here on Tuesday.
Zambales Governor Hermogenes Ebdane Jr., chairperson of the Regional Peace and Order Council, led the rites alongside Police Regional Office 3 Director Brig. Gen. Jess B. Mendez, with National Intelligence Coordinating Agency Regional Director Ulysses Untalan also in attendance. The participants signed a peace pledge affirming their decision to abandon armed struggle and return to civilian life.
A Serbisyo Caravan followed the ceremony, providing medical services and livelihood assistance to support reintegration. The event concluded with the destruction of an NPA flag, which officials described as a symbolic rejection of insurgency. “We remain committed to sustaining inclusive development programs to address the root causes of insurgency and foster lasting stability,” Ebdane said. Mendez added: “This shows that more people are choosing peace over violence.”