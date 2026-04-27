64 take part in mass withdrawal of support, oath of allegiance in Central Luzon

“Ang pinakamagandang pagkakataon na nangyari ay noong panahon ni Dating Pangulong Ramon Magsaysay ng Zambales, kasi ang approach niya rito ay right hand-left hand, at siniguro niya na doon sa mga nagbalik-loob ay hindi lang tinanggap ng komunidad kundi binigyan ng pagkakataong mabuhay,” Ebdane said.

The said event is part of the collaboration between the community and the continued efforts of the Police Regional Office 3, and the Regional Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (RTF-ELCAC).

Ebdane said, “Personal na nakadaupang palad ng inyo pong lingkod ang mga nagbalik-loob na kusang-loob na nagpasyang talikuran ang anumang ugnayan sa mga kilusan at muling yakapin ang landas ng kapayapaan, kaayusan, at pagsunod sa batas.”

Of the 64 participants, eight were facilitated by the Aurora Police Provincial Office (PPO), four from Bataan PPO, seven from Bulacan PPO, 13 from Nueva Ecija PPO, three from Pampanga PPO, 10 from Tarlac PPO, seven from Zambales PPO/ Olongapo City Police Office, and 12 from Angeles CPO.

Police Brigadier GEN Jess B. Mendez, Regional Director PRO III and Chairperson ng RTF-ELCAC III TWG, served as the Guest of Honor and Speaker; RD Ulysses A. Untalan, NICA III; PCOL Angel L. Garcillano and other officials of the Police Regional Office III along with Provincial Police Offices were present during the event.

Ebdane said that he aims to give inspiration to those returning to society for their assurance and development along with their families.

"Hangga’t nandito kami, gagawin namin ang lahat ng aming makakaya, at habang ako ang Chairperson ng RPOC III at RDC III, magsabi lang kayo ng kinakailangan ninyo… Sana sa susunod na pagkakataon, andiyan pa rin kayo at mas dumami pa. Gagawin namin ang lahat sa ngalan ng Pambansang Pamahalaan."

The RPOC III chair assured that those who are willing to return to society's fold are most welcome, especially when this would mean lasting peace in Central Luzon.

Multiple former New People's Army (NPA) rebels and communist supporters surrendered in Central Luzon in 2025-2026, driven by intensified military operations and the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP). Key surrenders include 69 rebels between January and June 2025, and a series of high-ranking surrenders in September 2025 in Bataan, Tarlac, and Nueva Ecija.