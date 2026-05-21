HPG spokesperson relieved over sabungeros probe

The Philippine National Police- Highway Patrol Group (PNP-HPG) on Thursday relieved its spokesperson amid allegations that police officers facilitated unauthorized contact between families of missing cockfighters and dismissed policemen linked to the case.

HPG Director Brig. Gen. Rommel Batangan said Lt. Nadame Malang had been placed on floating status pending a National Police Commission (Napolcom) investigation. Lt. Chitadel Gaoiran was designated as replacement.

The administrative complaint, filed by five remaining complainants in the missing sabungeros case, also named Maj. Reynaldo Pañebe Jr. of the PNP Custodial Center.