HPG spokesperson relieved over sabungeros probe

The Philippine National Police- Highway Patrol Group (PNP-HPG) on Thursday relieved its spokesperson amid allegations that police officers facilitated unauthorized contact between families of missing cockfighters and dismissed policemen linked to the case.
HPG Director Brig. Gen. Rommel Batangan said Lt. Nadame Malang had been placed on floating status pending a National Police Commission (Napolcom) investigation. Lt. Chitadel Gaoiran was designated as replacement.
The administrative complaint, filed by five remaining complainants in the missing sabungeros case, also named Maj. Reynaldo Pañebe Jr. of the PNP Custodial Center.
Complainants alleged the officers helped arrange meetings between families and representatives of businessman and online cockfighting operator Charlie “Atong” Ang. They also claimed some families later withdrew from the case after allegedly receiving financial assistance.
Sherilyn Lasco, whose brother remains missing, welcomed the transfer of the criminal cases against Ang to a Quezon City court and accused police officials of allowing themselves to be used by Ang’s camp.
Ang’s lawyer, Caroline Cruz, denied allegations of bribery, saying relatives of the victims initiated the first meeting at her office in April. She admitted providing financial assistance out of sympathy but denied offering money in exchange for withdrawals or recantations.
Cruz also denied arranging trips for the families and challenged them to release an audio recording they claim supports their allegations.