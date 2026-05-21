HPG spokesperson relieved over missing sabungeros complaint

Aside from Malang, P/Maj. Reynaldo Pañebe Jr. of the PNP Custodial Center was also named in the complaint filed before NAPOLCOM.

The two police officials were accused of allegedly assisting and facilitating the complainants’ visit to police officers previously dismissed from the service over their alleged involvement in the controversial case.

The complainants also alleged that several original complainants had withdrawn from the case after supposedly receiving ₱40,000 in monthly financial support in exchange for backing out.

Sherilyn Lasco, whose brother is believed to have been killed and remains missing, said in a radio interview that prior to the visit, they were allegedly approached by Atty. Caroline Cruz, lawyer of online sabong operator Atong Ang, and encouraged to speak with the detained police officers.

“Nagpapagamit sila sa kampo ni Atong Ang, kasi pinagmamalaki ni Atty. Caroline Cruz na hawak nila ang pulis,” Lasco said.

She added that they welcomed the transfer of the case to a Quezon City court. Ang is facing charges related to the missing sabungeros case in Batangas, Sta. Cruz, and San Pablo, Laguna, which were consolidated and lodged before a Quezon City trial court branch.

“Kahinaan ng complainants, walang pamasahe pagpunta-punta sa hearings, kaya papatol talaga sa offer. Salot sa buhay namin at sa bayan ’yan si Atong Ang. Tuloy ang laban,” Lasco added.

On Wednesday, during a press briefing at the NAPOLCOM Central Office in Quezon City, Commissioner Rafael Vicente R. Calinisan directed the Commission’s Inspection, Monitoring and Investigation Service (IMIS) to conduct a motu proprio investigation into the possible administrative liabilities of the involved police personnel.

Calinisan stressed that any attempt to improperly influence complainants or interfere with the pursuit of justice would not be tolerated.

“Maraming salamat sa tiwala ninyo sa NAPOLCOM. Susuklian po namin ito ng patas, mabilis, at tamang pag-iimbestiga. Wala po kaming ibang agenda kundi ilabas ang katotohanan at ibigay ang hustisyang inaasahan ng taumbayan,” Calinisan said.

NAPOLCOM also noted that it had previously ordered the dismissal from service of 12 PNP personnel linked to the missing sabungeros case after finding substantial evidence for multiple counts of grave misconduct and conduct unbecoming of a police officer.

Eleven police officers were meted the maximum penalty of dismissal from the service, while the dismissal of a police general was endorsed to the Office of the President for approval.

NAPOLCOM assured the public that all complaints related to the missing sabungeros case would continue to be investigated fairly and without fear or favor, in line with the Commission’s mandate to uphold accountability, integrity, and discipline within the police organization.