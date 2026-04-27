PNP probes possible Atong Ang link to Negros e-sabong bust

“Dalawa ang pinupuntahan ng investigation ng CIDG—yung possible link kay Atong Ang sa nasabing operations at yung link ng nasabing police major kay Atong Ang bilang operator niya sa sinasabing e-sabong,” Tuaño said.

He added that investigators are also looking into possible connections to a 24 March CIDG operation in Tondo, Manila, which also targeted illegal online cockfighting activities.

CIDG spokesperson Maj. Helen Dela Cruz said the police major assigned in Bacolod City has been relieved and brought to Camp Crame for investigation. The officer previously served as CIDG provincial officer in the Negros Island Region.

Meanwhile, the PNP said manhunt operations against Ang are ongoing. Courts in Laguna and Batangas have issued non-bailable warrants for his arrest over kidnapping and serious illegal detention charges linked to the disappearance of 34 cockfighting enthusiasts.

Twenty of Ang’s co-accused are already in police custody.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government has offered a P20-million reward for information leading to Ang’s arrest.

Authorities said the Talisay City operation was conducted during the World Cockfighting Cup, where law enforcers seized electronic devices, fighting cocks, and gaffs.

“Sa atin pong operation against online sabong ay nakahuli po tayo ng 30… Meron po tayong at-large na suspects,” Dela Cruz said.