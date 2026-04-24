Filinvest posts P25.9-B revenue, steady growth

Measured approach to growth

The results highlight a measured approach to growth, with the firm focusing on capital discipline and diversified revenue streams rather than aggressive expansion.

Residential developments remained the largest contributor, generating P16.27 billion in revenues. Growth was driven largely by projects in emerging urban centers such as Davao, Zamboanga and General Santos, where demand for housing continues to expand outside Metro Manila.

Leasing, commercial assets gain traction

Beyond housing, the company’s leasing and commercial assets gained traction. Retail operations benefited from improving mall occupancy, which reached 80 percent across the portfolio, with Il Corso in Cebu drawing strong foot traffic due to its coastal, lifestyle-oriented design.

Office leasing also improved, supported by partnerships with government agencies including the Department of Trade and Industry, National Bureau of Investigation, Department of Information and Communications Technology, and Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center. Meanwhile, its industrial and logistics segment saw strong uptake in warehouse spaces in New Clark City and Calamba, attracting both domestic and foreign locators.

The company said it continues to align capital spending with internally generated cash flows, allowing it to preserve financial flexibility while supporting expansion in key segments.