Filinvest posts P25.9B revenue, steady growth

Beyond housing, the company’s leasing and commercial assets gained traction. Retail operations benefited from improving mall occupancy, which reached 80 percent across the portfolio, with Il Corso in Cebu drawing strong foot traffic due to its coastal, lifestyle-oriented design.

Office leasing also improved, supported by partnerships with government agencies including the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), and Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC). Meanwhile, its industrial and logistics segment saw strong uptake in warehouse spaces in New Clark City and Calamba, attracting both domestic and foreign locators.

The company said it continues to align capital spending with internally generated cash flows, allowing it to preserve financial flexibility while supporting expansion in key segments.

"Filinvest Land enters 2026 with a fortified balance sheet and a clear mandate for disciplined growth," said President and CEO Tristan D. Las Marias. "By balancing residential development with high-yielding recurring income assets, we have created a platform built to lead through market cycles while providing consistent value to our shareholders."

Looking ahead, the firm is expected to sustain its focus on regional expansion and income-generating assets such as leasing, industrial parks, and mixed-use developments, positioning itself to capture demand while maintaining resilience amid shifting market conditions.