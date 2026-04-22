Eala, Sonmez join hands anew

It will be the 20-year-old netter’s fifth time to join hands with their recent stint taking place back in March at the BNP Paribas Open in California with home bet and No. 16 Iva Jovic.

The Rafael Nadal Academy alumna last won a doubles crown back in 2024 when she and Estelle Cascino dominated the W100 Vitoria-Gasteiz in Spain after beating No. 301 Lia Karatancheva of Bulgaria and No. 818 Diana Marcinkevica of Latvia.

Eala is currently facing No. 116 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova at press time in the round of 128.

Pavlyuchenkova, 34, won’t be a walk in the park for Eala as she reached as high as No. 11 in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) rankings.