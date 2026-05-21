DSHUD, Pag-IBIG advance Cabuyao’s 4PH vertical housing project

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Jose Ramon P. Aliling, Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene Acosta, and Cabuyao Mayor Dennis Hain recently inspected the site as the development moved further into its turnover phase.

As of the latest update, 106 homebuyers have taken residence in completed units. Twelve Pag-IBIG Fund borrowers have been issued symbolic keys, a procedural step indicating forthcoming unit turnover as loan processing and occupancy requirements are finalized.

The complex includes a swimming pool, chapel, daycare center, clinic, and other condominium-style amenities, part of an effort to integrate basic services and shared facilities within high-density public housing developments.

“Sana tuloy tuloy kayong mag-bayad, pero pag di kayo nagbayad, bibigyan namin kayo ng notice of default. Altho dito sa buong Pilipinas, kaming dito sa Pag-ibig ang may pinaka-mahabang remediation period, almost 1 year yan. Kasi nga naiintindihan namin ang kalagayan ng aming mga Pag-IBIG members,” Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene Acosta says, underscoring the importance of repayment discipline while acknowledging borrower circumstances.

“Itong pondong ginagamit natin dito, ay pondo ng lahat ng Pag-IBIG members.” she added.

The 4PH program, the government’s flagship housing initiative, aims to expand access to affordable housing through vertical developments located near urban centers, in coordination with Pag-IBIG Fund financing and local government partnerships.

Officials said Pasinaya Heights is part of a wider pipeline intended to address the country’s housing backlog while shifting toward in-city residential communities.