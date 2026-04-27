Pag-IBIG offers homes, financing options in South Luzon

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling, who led the ribbon-cutting, cited homeownership as a factor in improving economic stability.

“When a family owns a home, their future becomes more secure and they have a better chance of rising out of poverty," he said.

"Through this, we are giving them a real opportunity to start and rebuild. This is the goal of our programs—to make the dream of owning a home within reach," he added.

Among those visiting developer booths was Mildred Baldoza, 54, who said she is looking for an affordable home in Laguna for her family.

“I’m looking for something I can afford monthly, around P2,000 to P3,000,” she told DAILY TRIBUNE, adding she is prioritizing locations near supermarkets and transport hubs.

A representative of PHINMA Maayo Batangas said the company is offering fully furnished house-and-lot units in San Jose, Batangas, near major roads and commercial areas.

“It’s already fully furnished. It’s a high-end subdivision, not just a bare turnover,” the representative said, adding that units may be purchased through Pag-IBIG, bank or in-house financing.