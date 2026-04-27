Pag-IBIG offers homes, financing options in South Luzon

CALAMBA CITY, LAGUNA — The Pag-IBIG Fund on Monday opened its South Luzon Housing Fair at the Jose Rizal Coliseum, with nearly 50 developers offering more than 20,000 housing units, including house-and-lot packages and condominium units.
The two-day event also provides on-site assistance for housing loan applications and financing inquiries.
Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling, who led the ribbon-cutting, cited homeownership as a factor in improving economic stability.
“When a family owns a home, their future becomes more secure and they have a better chance of rising out of poverty," he said.
"Through this, we are giving them a real opportunity to start and rebuild. This is the goal of our programs—to make the dream of owning a home within reach," he added.
Among those visiting developer booths was Mildred Baldoza, 54, who said she is looking for an affordable home in Laguna for her family.
“I’m looking for something I can afford monthly, around P2,000 to P3,000,” she told DAILY TRIBUNE, adding she is prioritizing locations near supermarkets and transport hubs.
A representative of PHINMA Maayo Batangas said the company is offering fully furnished house-and-lot units in San Jose, Batangas, near major roads and commercial areas.
“It’s already fully furnished. It’s a high-end subdivision, not just a bare turnover,” the representative said, adding that units may be purchased through Pag-IBIG, bank or in-house financing.
Q1 2026 performance
Pag-IBIG Fund President and CEO Marilene Acosta said the agency had 17.08 million active members as of the first quarter of 2026, with total member savings reaching P53.77 billion, including P19.90 billion in regular savings and P33.87 billion in MP2 savings.
She said the fund recorded a 93.77 percent loan performance ratio, with housing and cash loan payments totaling P59.29 billion.
In 2025, Pag-IBIG released P140.54 billion in housing loans nationwide, with about 15 percent, or P20.90 billion, benefiting more than 14,000 borrowers in South Luzon.
“This is exactly why today's event is so important. [W]e are not simply presenting plans for future possibilities. We are bringing together actual projects, great choices, and real opportunities that our members can explore,” Acosta said.
The housing fair is part of a government housing program aimed at expanding access to housing and financing. Officials expect higher turnout in the South Luzon leg compared with a similar event held in Central Luzon in March.