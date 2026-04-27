Pag-IBIG opens South Luzon housing fair

CALAMBA CITY, Laguna — The Pag-IBIG Fund on Monday opened its South Luzon Housing Fair at the Jose Rizal Coliseum here, with nearly 50 developers offering more than 20,000 housing units, including house-and-lot packages and condominium units.

The two-day event also provides on-site assistance for housing loan applications and financing inquiries.

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling, who led the ribbon-cutting ceremony, cited homeownership as a key factor in improving economic stability.

“When a family owns a home, their future becomes more secure and they have a better chance of rising out of poverty,” Aliling said.

“When a family owns a home, their future becomes more secure and they have a better chance of rising out of poverty,” Aliling said.

“Through this, we are giving them a real opportunity to start or rebuild. This is the goal of our programs — to bring the dream of owning a home within reach,” he added.

Among those who checked out the developers’ booths was Mildred Baldoza, 54, who said she was looking for an affordable home in Laguna for her family.

“I’m looking for something I can afford monthly, around P2,000 to P3,000,” she told Daily Tribune, adding that she was prioritizing locations near supermarkets and transport hubs.

A representative of PHINMA Maayo Batangas said the company was offering fully furnished house-and-lot units in San Jose, Batangas, near major roads and commercial areas.

“They’re fully furnished in a high-end subdivision, not just a bare turnover,” the representative said, adding that units may be purchased through Pag-IBIG, in-house financing, or banks.

Q1 2026 performance

Pag-IBIG Fund president and CEO Marilene Acosta said the agency had 17.08-million active members as of the first quarter of 2026, with total member savings reaching P53.77 billion, including P19.90 billion in regular savings and P33.87 billion in MP2 savings.

She said the fund recorded a 93.77-percent loan performance ratio, with housing and cash loan payments totaling P59.29 billion.

In 2025, Pag-IBIG released P140.54 billion in housing loans nationwide, with about 15 percent, or P20.90 billion, benefiting more than 14,000 borrowers in South Luzon.

“This is exactly why today’s event is so important — to see the people who are active in the lives of our members. We are not simply presenting plans for future possibilities. We are bringing together actual projects, great choices, and real opportunities that our members can explore,” Acosta said.

The housing fair is part of the government’s housing program aimed at expanding access to housing and financing. Officials expect a higher turnout in the South Luzon leg compared with a similar event held in Central Luzon in March.