DPWH engineer testifies in Revilla flood control case

Vergara testified that the materials and project engineers should have attached the testing report before the project documents were signed for payment.

He added that the test results should have been reviewed by Engr. Emelita Juat, the materials engineer, and Engr. Arjay Dumasing, the project engineer for the Pandi flood control project, as well as the chief of construction.

Both engineers are reportedly among the co-accused in the malversation case involving Revilla. Vergara also emphasized that due diligence was lacking in the implementation of the flood control project.

Also named as co-accused in the case are former DPWH Bulacan First DEO Assistant District Engineer Brice Hernandez, former Finance Section chief Juanito Mendoza, former cashier Christiana Pineda, and former Assistant District Engineer Jaypee Mendoza.