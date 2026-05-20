DPWH: Infra project cleared without required test report

“There were no test results attached. Under DO 11, a test report is required,” Vergara said in response to a question of Sandiganbayan Third Division chairperson and Associate Justice Karl Miranda.

Vergara explained that standard procedure requires the construction materials test results to undergo review by the materials engineer, followed by the project engineer, before final approval by the chief of construction.

The project engineer in the case was identified as Arjay Domasig, while Emelita Juat was a materials engineer. Both are among Revilla’s co-accused in the malversation case.

Vergara said there appeared to be a lack of due diligence in the implementation of the flood control project, adding that the officials should have ensured that all documentary requirements were completed before payments were approved.

“All requirements must be completed. They should ensure that the test report is included before signing,” he said.

Aside from Revilla, the other accused include former DPWH Bulacan First DEO assistant district engineer Brice Hernandez, former assistant district engineer Jaypee Mendoza, former finance section chief Juanito Mendoza, and former cashier Christina Pineda.