DITO releases mobile data pack for streamers

Telco firm DITO Telecommunity said it is expanding its lifestyle-driven prepaid portfolio with the launch of DITO StreamZone, a new line of mobile data offers designed for streaming, headlined by StreamZone199, a P199 pack that bundles data, platform access and digital perks.
In a statement, StreamZone199 offers free 30-day access to Prime Video, iWant, and BLAST TV, along with 11GB of streaming data and 11GB of all-access data with data rollover, plus unlimited calls and texts to all networks, available exclusively with DITO Telecommunity.
The offer also supports access to a wide range of streaming platforms, including Netflix, VivaMax, Viva One, DashFlix and iQIYI.
The mobile pack is designed to support the country’s growing streaming audience, as more Filipinos turn to mobile devices for everyday entertainment, from short-form viewing to long-form binge sessions.
DITO positions the StreamZone lineup as a streaming-aligned bundle that integrates data access, content platforms, and added value — designed not only to support seamless viewing experiences, but to enhance the overall entertainment experience for Ditozens, supported by its continued network improvements and recent recognitions from Ookla and Opensignal.
More than just a data bundle, DITO said StreamZone is designed to fit seamlessly into how Ditozens consume content today, whether it’s catching an episode during a commute, winding down after a long day, or spending weekends on back-to-back viewing sessions.
By pairing reliable connectivity with access to popular platforms, DITO positions StreamZone as an everyday companion for entertainment, built around real viewing habits and moments that matter.
StreamZone199 is now available nationwide.