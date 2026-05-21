DITO releases mobile data pack for streamers

Telco firm DITO Telecommunity said it is expanding its lifestyle-driven prepaid portfolio with the launch of DITO StreamZone, a new line of mobile data offers designed for streaming, headlined by StreamZone199, a P199 pack that bundles data, platform access and digital perks.

In a statement, StreamZone199 offers free 30-day access to Prime Video, iWant, and BLAST TV, along with 11GB of streaming data and 11GB of all-access data with data rollover, plus unlimited calls and texts to all networks, available exclusively with DITO Telecommunity.