Globe AT HOME rolls out free speed boost up to 1 Gbps

The company said the move aims to improve efficiency at home, enabling families to stay productive while potentially reducing transport-related expenses and energy consumption.

“In solidarity with the government’s call for energy conservation, Globe AT HOME is committed to making the remote work and education experience as seamless as possible. By providing complimentary speed boosts of up to 1 Gbps and free WiFi 6 upgrades, we are empowering our customers to stay productive from the comfort of their homes,” said Abigail Cardino, vice president and head of brand management for Globe’s broadband business.

She added that completing more digital tasks at home can help reduce fuel consumption and ease demand on transport energy.

Globe said the initiative is part of its broader effort to support households amid current economic and energy challenges, positioning connectivity as a key enabler of productivity and resilience.

The company added that beyond faster speeds and upgraded devices, the program is designed to help families stay connected for work, education and entertainment without increasing financial strain.

Customers may check eligibility and upgrade options through Globe AT HOME’s official channels.