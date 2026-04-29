New safety measures sought for Beata Bridge

Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon and Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso inspected Beata Bridge on Wednesday following a fatal accident involving a motorcycle delivery rider over the weekend.
The inspection was prompted by the death of a rider who crashed at the site between 6:40 a.m. and 7:40 a.m. on Sunday.
Authorities discovered that several safety railings on the bridge had been stolen, creating a hazardous gap for motorists.
During the site visit, Dizon questioned how the heavy metal barriers were removed. Residents informed officials that thieves frequently use tube wrenches and other specialized tools to dismantle the structures for scrap metal.
In response, Dizon ordered engineering crews to weld all bridge railings tightly to prevent future theft.
He also directed the installation of reflector plates along the gutters to improve visibility for nighttime commuters.
Meantime, Domagoso thanked the DPWH for its rapid response, noting that the Beata Bridge in Pandacan is a critical link for reducing traffic congestion.
The bridge serves as a major alternative for vehicles traveling from Nagtahan to Ramon Magsaysay Boulevard on their way to San Juan, Quezon City, and Marikina.
“We are happy with the swift action of Secretary Vince to solve the problem,” Domagoso said. “This was not the only accident to happen here at Beata Bridge.”
The mayor issued a stern warning to those who steal government property, such as electrical wiring and metal railings, as well as the businesses that profit from them.
“This is a warning to junk shops that buy stolen government materials: there are laws for that,” Domagoso said. “To the criminals, it isn’t Christmas every day. The police will have their day, and you will surely be caught.”
The DPWH and the Manila Police District have committed to increased monitoring of the city’s bridges to ensure public safety infrastructure remains intact.