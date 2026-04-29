New safety measures sought for Beata Bridge

Authorities discovered that several safety railings on the bridge had been stolen, creating a hazardous gap for motorists.

During the site visit, Dizon questioned how the heavy metal barriers were removed. Residents informed officials that thieves frequently use tube wrenches and other specialized tools to dismantle the structures for scrap metal.

In response, Dizon ordered engineering crews to weld all bridge railings tightly to prevent future theft.

He also directed the installation of reflector plates along the gutters to improve visibility for nighttime commuters.

Meantime, Domagoso thanked the DPWH for its rapid response, noting that the Beata Bridge in Pandacan is a critical link for reducing traffic congestion.