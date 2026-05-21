Cutting utilities

Dear Atty. Peachy,
I am renting a small apartment in Pasig City and have been living here for more than three years. Last month, I was late in paying rent by about seven days because I lost some income. I informed my landlord and promised to pay as soon as I could.
Instead of waiting, my landlord suddenly cut off the water supply to my unit and threatened to disconnect the electricity next if I do not pay immediately. When I complained, he said, “Karapatan ko ’yan dahil hindi ka nagbabayad.” I felt forced and embarrassed, especially since my family was affected.
Can a landlord legally cut utilities to force a tenant to pay rent? What are my rights in this situation?
Patricia
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Dear Patricia,
Under Philippine law, a landlord cannot cut off water or electricity just to force a tenant to pay rent. Even if rent is delayed, the landlord must follow legal eviction procedures and cannot use self-help measures or harassment.
Under the Civil Code of the Philippines, tenants have the right to peaceful use of the leased property. Disconnecting utilities to pressure a tenant may be considered unlawful and can expose the landlord to liability for damages.
Your rights as a tenant include:
• the right to due process before eviction,
• the right to essential services while legally occupying the unit, and
• protection against intimidation or coercive acts by the landlord.
Your best course of action is to:
1. Document everything (e.g. messages, dates, photos, and proof that utilities were cut)
2. Send a written demand asking for restoration of water and warning that the disconnection is unlawful.
3. File a complaint before the barangay under the Katarungang Pambarangay Law.
Your delayed payment may give the landlord the right to demand rent or file an ejectment case in court, but not the right to cut utilities to force payment. The law protects both property owners and tenants but it does not allow abuse by either side.
Atty. Peachy Selda-Gregorio