Cutting utilities

Dear Atty. Peachy,

I am renting a small apartment in Pasig City and have been living here for more than three years. Last month, I was late in paying rent by about seven days because I lost some income. I informed my landlord and promised to pay as soon as I could.

Instead of waiting, my landlord suddenly cut off the water supply to my unit and threatened to disconnect the electricity next if I do not pay immediately. When I complained, he said, “Karapatan ko ’yan dahil hindi ka nagbabayad.” I felt forced and embarrassed, especially since my family was affected.

Can a landlord legally cut utilities to force a tenant to pay rent? What are my rights in this situation?

Patricia