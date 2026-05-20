Since that incident, the situation has become worse. Whenever they see me, they make sarcastic comments and intentionally increase the volume of their music and karaoke. The constant disturbance has been causing me stress and anxiety, but I also want to avoid unnecessary conflict.

Can repeated loud noise and intentional disturbance be considered illegal? What remedies are available to me under Philippine law?

Tess

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Dear Tess,

Yes. Repeated and intentional disturbances of this nature may have legal consequences under Philippine law.

Under the Revised Penal Code, acts that deliberately annoy, irritate, or disturb another person without lawful justification may constitute Unjust Vexation. Although considered a light offense, it is still punishable by law. When a person continues to create excessive noise late at night despite repeated requests to stop, such conduct may fall within this provision.

Aside from criminal liability, many cities and municipalities also enforce local noise ordinances that regulate loud sounds, videoke sessions, and other disturbances during nighttime hours. Violations of these ordinances may result in warnings, fines, or other penalties, even if the activity takes place inside a private residence.

Before filing a case in court, however, disputes between neighbors are generally subject to the Katarungang Pambarangay process under the Local Government Code of 1991 (Republic Act 7160). This means that the complaint should first be brought before the barangay for mediation and conciliation.

You may file a complaint with the barangay, which can summon the parties involved, document the incidents, and attempt to settle the matter peacefully. If your neighbor refuses to cooperate or continues the disruptive behavior despite mediation efforts, the barangay may issue a Certification to File Action, which allows you to elevate the matter to the proper court or government office.

Moreover, if the acts are accompanied by threats, public insults, intimidation, or humiliating remarks, other possible offenses, such as oral defamation, light threats, or grave threats, may also be considered depending on the circumstances and evidence available.

You are not expected to tolerate constant disturbance and harassment inside your own home. The law recognizes every person’s right to peace, security, and reasonable quiet enjoyment of their residence, and there are proper legal remedies available to protect those rights.

Atty. Peachy Selda-Gregorio