“There is no word for a parent who loses a child,” begins the Supreme Court in its 25 November 2025 Decision. “That’s how awful the loss is.”
This profound statement introduces a landmark ruling that not only resolves a nearly two-decade-old tragedy but fundamentally reshapes the legal framework for compensating families who lose loved ones due to negligence.
In University of Southeastern Philippines vs Spouses Sarate, the Supreme Court, through Senior Associate Justice Marvic M.V.F. Leonen, increased the civil indemnity for wrongful death arising from quasi-delicts from P50,000 — a figure that had remained stagnant for 28 years since 1997 — to P300,000.
The case arose from the tragic death of 16-year-old Cheryl Sarate on 23 July 2006 after her costume caught fire during a university beauty pageant. The costume, made of highly flammable materials, ignited when it came into contact with lit candles placed along the pageant ramp. Cheryl sustained burns covering 80 percent of her body and died three days later.
Her parents sued the university and its officials for damages, alleging gross negligence in supervising the student activity and failing to implement basic fire safety measures. Affirming the university’s liability, the Supreme Court seized the opportunity to address a systemic inadequacy in Philippine tort law: the valuation of human life.
The Court noted that civil indemnity for death resulting from crimes was already increased to P100,000 in 2013, yet the amount for quasi-delicts remained at P50,000. Given that the statutory basis for both was Article 2206 of the Civil Code, the Court found no substantial distinction to justify the disparity.
But the Court went further. It applied the economic principle of present value to demonstrate that P100,000 in 2013 would be worth approximately P141,000 today, accounting for an average inflation rate of 3.2 percent per annum. The Court explained that “money that should have been paid in 2013 no longer holds the same value today, its value having been diminished by time and inflation.”
Rather than merely adjusting for inflation, the Court adopted P300,000 as the new baseline — a figure reflective of contemporary economic realities. The Court clarified that this authority to adjust damages stemmed from the judiciary’s inherent power to interpret and apply the law in a manner that ensures the just and equitable vindication of rights.
In a compassionate directive, the Court declared that in the absence of legislation, it will automatically recompute this value every five years. This measure relieves those left behind from the burden of having to prove the diminished value of outdated awards — an acknowledgment that the bereaved should not bear the additional burden of having to establish inflation’s erosion of justice.
More than a damages case, the Decision reaffirmed that human life is invaluable, and that the law must evolve to reflect the true cost of its loss. As the Court concluded: “Life is precious. No amount of damages can ever hope to replace it. Regrettably, this is the utmost extent to which the Court can intervene.”
It is a recognition that behind every legal claim is a grieving family, and that justice delayed in adjusting the scales of compensation is justice denied to those who have lost the most.