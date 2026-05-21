Civil indemnity for wrongful death

But the Court went further. It applied the economic principle of present value to demonstrate that P100,000 in 2013 would be worth approximately P141,000 today, accounting for an average inflation rate of 3.2 percent per annum. The Court explained that “money that should have been paid in 2013 no longer holds the same value today, its value having been diminished by time and inflation.”

Rather than merely adjusting for inflation, the Court adopted P300,000 as the new baseline — a figure reflective of contemporary economic realities. The Court clarified that this authority to adjust damages stemmed from the judiciary’s inherent power to interpret and apply the law in a manner that ensures the just and equitable vindication of rights.

In a compassionate directive, the Court declared that in the absence of legislation, it will automatically recompute this value every five years. This measure relieves those left behind from the burden of having to prove the diminished value of outdated awards — an acknowledgment that the bereaved should not bear the additional burden of having to establish inflation’s erosion of justice.

More than a damages case, the Decision reaffirmed that human life is invaluable, and that the law must evolve to reflect the true cost of its loss. As the Court concluded: “Life is precious. No amount of damages can ever hope to replace it. Regrettably, this is the utmost extent to which the Court can intervene.”

It is a recognition that behind every legal claim is a grieving family, and that justice delayed in adjusting the scales of compensation is justice denied to those who have lost the most.