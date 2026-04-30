When the mind fails, the law understands

But the Supreme Court saw something more — and something deeper. It saw a mind that had lost its bearings.

Reversing the conviction, the Court ruled that the mother was legally insane at the time of the incident, thereby exempting her from criminal liability.

Under Article 12 of the Revised Penal Code, insanity is an exempting circumstance. But it is not easily invoked. The Court has long required compliance with a strict three-fold test laid down in People v. Paña: The insanity must be present at the time of the commission of the act; it must be medically proven; and it must render the accused incapable of appreciating the nature or wrongfulness of the act.

In this case, all three requisites converged.

The mother had been diagnosed with schizophrenia — a chronic mental disorder marked by delusions, hallucinations, and an impaired grasp of reality. Psychiatric testimony and mental status examinations confirmed that at the time of the incident, she was suffering from paranoia, perceiving threats and hostility where none existed.

In the eyes of the law, this mattered.

Because criminal liability is anchored not merely on the commission of an act, but on the presence of discernment. Without it, there is no crime — only tragedy.

Yet, the decision was careful not to erase accountability altogether.

While the mother was acquitted of criminal liability, she was held civilly liable. She was ordered to pay indemnity and damages to the heirs of the child. More importantly, the Court ordered her transfer to the National Center for Mental Health for treatment, with her release subject to medical evaluation and court approval.

This is justice in its calibrated form. It does not punish where punishment is unjustified. But neither does it ignore the harm done.

At its core, this ruling reminds us that the law is not blind to science. Nor is it indifferent to suffering. It recognizes that there are moments when the mind ceases to function as a moral compass — and when that happens, the hand that acts is no longer guided by will, but by illness.

In those moments, the proper response of the law is not retribution, but understanding — tempered by safeguards, and anchored on evidence.

For in the end, justice is not merely about holding people accountable. It is about knowing when they are not.

For more of Dean Nilo Divina’s legal tidbits, please visit www.divinalaw.com. For comments and questions, please send an email to cad@divinalaw.com.