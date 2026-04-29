From the lanzones farm to Rockwell: El Cortijo’s Latin-Iberian takeover

A sense of place

One Wednesday late in the morning, DAILY TRIBUNE met the restaurant’s Filipino owner, Patrick Reyes, a jolly man who briefed us on the location of El Cortijo, telling us how the restaurant is a reflection of Lipa’s unique energy.

“I live in Lipa,” he said. “I just fell in love with it. It’s the right mix of BGC (Bonifacio Global City) and rural.”

He described a city that morphs depending on your vantage point — urban enough for the essentials, but open and pastoral at heart. Sitting a thousand feet above sea level, the climate is its own perk.

“From November to February, the weather is cool. I’ve never needed a jacket in January outside of Baguio, Tagaytay and Lipa,” Reyes noted.

That proximity to local farms dictates the sourcing, keeping the kitchen stocked with whatever is freshest nearby.

The ‘food arc’: Spain meets Latin America

At The Balmori Suites’ Chef’s Table, Reyes had us try the restaurant’s six-course menu that feels polished but avoids being stuffy. Reyes described the direction as a “food arc.”

“I’m a Portuguese resident,” he explained. “We started traditional Spanish, but I wanted to build a food arc.”

Instead of staying in the usual Mediterranean lane, Reyes swerved toward Latin America, looking for dishes with a direct genetic link to the Iberian Peninsula. The result is a menu of continuity.

“Take moqueca,” he said. “It’s a Brazilian coconut milk seafood soup. Coconut milk isn’t used in the Iberian Peninsula, so it’s very specific to Brazil. But the way it’s cooked — light and clean — is exactly how a Portuguese chef would handle it.” He later served the soup to us.