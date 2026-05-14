Cavs sink Pistons in OT, near East finals

They will try to close it out at home when they host game six on Friday, with the New York Knicks awaiting in the conference finals.

“Great time to have a first road win,” Harden told broadcaster ESPN after Cleveland notched their third straight victory to move within sight of their first trip to the conference finals since 2018.

Cleveland trailed by as many as 15 points in the first half against the top-seeded Pistons, who were led by 39 points from Cade Cunningham.

They rallied in the third, but in a see-saw fourth quarter the Pistons appeared to have gained control with a 12-0 scoring run and led by nine with 3:57 left in regulation.