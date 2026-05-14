Cavs sink Pistons in OT, near East finals

LOS ANGELES (AFP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers held off the Detroit Pistons, 117-113, in overtime on Wednesday to move within one win of advancing in the National Basketball Association (NBA) playoffs.
The Cavs, fueled by 30 points from veteran James Harden, claimed their first road win of these playoffs to take a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal series.
They will try to close it out at home when they host game six on Friday, with the New York Knicks awaiting in the conference finals.
“Great time to have a first road win,” Harden told broadcaster ESPN after Cleveland notched their third straight victory to move within sight of their first trip to the conference finals since 2018.
Cleveland trailed by as many as 15 points in the first half against the top-seeded Pistons, who were led by 39 points from Cade Cunningham.
They rallied in the third, but in a see-saw fourth quarter the Pistons appeared to have gained control with a 12-0 scoring run and led by nine with 3:57 left in regulation.
Once again, the Cavaliers responded, Evan Mobley coming up with a dunk and two free throws to tie it up with 45.2 seconds remaining — part of a 13-0 Cleveland run bridging the fourth quarter and the start of overtime that put the Cavs ahead for good.
Cunningham’s jump shot with 25.9 seconds left in overtime pulled the Pistons back within two points, but they would get no closer.
Donovan Mitchell added 21 points and Max Strus chipped in 20 off the bench for Cleveland, who had 16 points and 10 rebounds from Jarrett Allen.