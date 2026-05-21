Brave words count little

It would be interesting to see how De Leon, with his zeal and the perceived ideals of youth, would treat the smoking gun in fugitive congressman Zaldy Co’s bombshell, which the Marcos administration has totally ignored.

Co’s narrative, in a video testimony in November 2025, indicated that the chain of command linked the DBM to a presidential direction.

Co was the chairperson of the House Committee on Appropriations when the largest budget heist occurred, making the 2025 General Appropriations Act the most corrupt in Philippine history, according to retired Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio.

Co claimed the manipulation of the spending plan began with a call from Pangandaman in late 2024, when the bicameral conference process started.

Pangandaman told him the President had ordered the insertion of P100 billion in projects, even advising him to confirm the instruction with Undersecretary Adrian Bersamin of the Presidential Legislative Liaison Office.

In a meeting, Bersamin supposedly handed Co a list of projects worth P100 billion, which supposedly came directly from Marcos.

In a letter to the President, Co quoted Pangandaman as saying, “Your Excellency’s instruction was ‘to proceed’ and that we must follow.”

Co explicitly tagged Marcos as the orchestrator of P100 billion in insertions in the graft-ridden 2025 budget, and alleged that the President received P25 billion in kickbacks, an allegation Marcos said he “won’t dignify.”

Yet the fingerprints of the Palace and the DBM were all over the scandal scene, primarily in the substandard and, at times, ghost flood control projects.

The scandal’s machinery runs through the congressional budget insertions and the Unprogrammed Appropriations (UA), both of which pass through the DBM.

DBM releases funds through Notices of Cash Allocation (NCA) or Special Allotment Release Orders (SARO).

In 2025, P783 billion in insertions required SAROs before release.

“Let us be clear: we will not allow the budget to be abused again for another flood control scandal.” Strong words from De Leon, but words alone won’t cut it.

The real test is whether he will demand full transparency from the DBM and expose Pangandaman’s true role in the Floodgate scandal.

How long before the Palace breaks him?