Blue Ribbon trash

While Lacson defended the report, its detractors called it performative, protecting Marcos and his allies while scapegoating mid-level players.

It called for preliminary investigations or case buildups against implicated senators such as Joel Villanueva, Francis Escudero and Jinggoy Estrada, who are lined up as sacrificial lambs.

The cited lawmakers, including fugitive former representative Zaldy Co, were referred to the filing authority — the Department of Justice (DoJ) and the Ombudsman.

The report also urged the resignation of officials like ex-DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan and recommended cases of plunder and graft based on affidavits detailing kickbacks and ghost projects.

The report, lame as it is, pales in comparison to the outcome of the two oral arguments the Supreme Court called on the challenges raised on the 2024, 2025 and 2026 General Appropriations Acts.

Thus far, the High Tribunal’s consultations have made a clear connection between the massive pilferage of the yearly budget through Unprogrammed Appropriations (UA) and the suitcases of cash fattening legislators and the Palace apex.