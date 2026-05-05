Grand Theft Inc.

The plunder of public funds has evolved into a sophisticated art form — one that persists not despite the Ferdinand Marcos Jr. administration, but with its acquiescence at the highest levels.

While the President talks about a “clean and good budget,” the wheels of corruption keep turning, through padded projects, manipulated appropriations and quiet backroom deals.

A culture of complicity and constant public distraction protects all of this.

Real reform will not happen through rhetoric and elegant speeches alone. It demands genuine political will from the President.