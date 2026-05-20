Batang TNT targets sweep

Batang Talk ‘N Text shoots for a sweep to seal the No. 1 seed in the 13U division against fierce rival Batang San Miguel even as the 3x3 division also get the ball rolling in the 2026 Batang PBA on Thursday at the Victoria Sports Center in Quezon City.
Game time is at 2 p.m. at Court 2 with the Tropang 5G eyeing their third straight win after drubbing Batang Rain or Shine, 82-49, back in the opener Saturday and holding off Phoenix, 61-57, on Monday.
The Beermen, meanwhile, are seeking their second straight win in the 13-Under division following its 62-28 obliteration of the Elasto Painters.
In the other 13U matchup, Batang Phoenix (0-1) takes on Batang Rain or Shine (0-2) at 2 p.m. in Court 1.
Meanwhile, the Batang PBA now on its 22nd year unveils the 3x3 tournament featuring eight-year-old kids and under, starting at 10:30 a.m. at Court 2 with Batang Terrafirma facing off against Batang Phoenix.
Batang Meralco takes on Batang Converge at 10:30 a.m. while Batang Ginebra battles Batang Pureblends at 12:30 p.m. at Court 2 in the 15U division.
In the other games, Batang Meralco plays Batang Converge in Group 2 at 12:30 p.m. in Court 2 and Batang NLEX takes on Batang Magnolia in Group B at 3:30 p.m. at Court 2 with pool leadership at stake.