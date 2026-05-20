Batang TNT targets sweep

The Beermen, meanwhile, are seeking their second straight win in the 13-Under division following its 62-28 obliteration of the Elasto Painters.

In the other 13U matchup, Batang Phoenix (0-1) takes on Batang Rain or Shine (0-2) at 2 p.m. in Court 1.

Meanwhile, the Batang PBA now on its 22nd year unveils the 3x3 tournament featuring eight-year-old kids and under, starting at 10:30 a.m. at Court 2 with Batang Terrafirma facing off against Batang Phoenix.

Batang Meralco takes on Batang Converge at 10:30 a.m. while Batang Ginebra battles Batang Pureblends at 12:30 p.m. at Court 2 in the 15U division.

In the other games, Batang Meralco plays Batang Converge in Group 2 at 12:30 p.m. in Court 2 and Batang NLEX takes on Batang Magnolia in Group B at 3:30 p.m. at Court 2 with pool leadership at stake.