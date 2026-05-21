Bare knuckle fighting, anyone?

“A pro boxer who doesn’t have power won’t likely succeed in bare knuckle. The ring is designed for the two fighters to fight. There is no way out,” commented Mig Elorde, grandson of the late Hall of Famer Flash Elorde and a member of the elite ratings committee of the World Boxing Council.

Still, Elorde insists that while bare knuckle favors those with heavy hands, competitors should still employ smarts.

“You still need ring intelligence aside from power that must be durable as well,” he added.

“Well, bare knuckle and boxing are almost the same. The only difference is boxers wear gloves (and bare-knuckle fighters don’t). I enjoyed watching and yes, a big advantage is power,” quipped two-time world title challenger Edito “Ala” Villamor, noting that during the olden days, pro boxers wore 6oz or 8oz gloves.

JC Mananquil, who runs a stable of world-class pro boxers, acknowledges that power punchers should excel in bare knuckle.

“But a basic knowledge of grappling will be of great help especially during fighting at close range,” added Mananquil, stressing that bare knuckle’s rule of allowing holding and clinching is a disadvantage to participants who won’t be able to do so.

Reigning International Boxing Federation minimumweight champion Pedro Taduran, the country’s lone world titleholder, also enjoyed watching bare knuckle.

“But boxers who compete there should also train hard because it is dangerous. One punch and you could be put to sleep or break your hand.”

Ke Nidaira, who used to help the corner of former world champion Jerwin Ancajas, was also raving about bare knuckle.

“It was very interesting watching bare knuckle and it was my first time seeing it,” Nidaira said.

“I like Malignaggi in the boxing ring but I also thought that bare knuckle should be more power puncher and not like a technician like Malignaggi.”

Nidaira added that fighters with stone fists should do well in bare knuckle.

Barcelona Olympics bronze medalist Roel Velasco had a different view of bare knuckle after seeing Dy’s demolition of Malignaggi.

“Yes, I was happy to see bare knuckle but at least now people who used to say that boxing is brutal can now understand that it is not (compared with bare knuckle).”

Now, here’s the question: Would bare knuckle boxing be sanctioned in the country?

Hmmm.