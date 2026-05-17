Bare Knuckle Bad Boy

What made it even worse for Malignaggi was the lack of crack in his punches as he was known more for his ring savvy and not stopping power.

Likewise, Dy being 10 years younger at 34, proved to be the game changer.

Malignaggi was sent crashing after eating a right to the jaw from Dy just seconds into the second round.

The second knockdown came when Dy landed a similar blow to the head that knocked Malignaggi down anew.

The referee counted until four and just opted to call a mercy halt as Malignaggi wasn’t showing any signs that he was going to get up as Dy’s obvious advantages came to the fore.

The victory was Dy’s sixth in bare knuckle fighting while the loss may have finally put an end to Malignaggi’s career in combat sports.

Following his smashing win, Dy tipped his hat to his fallen foe, saying he knows him personally.

“Paul Malignaggi is a good person. I know him personally. I wish that we don’t become too mean. Let’s celebrate our win, but let’s not kick someone while he is down. I love Paulie, he is a good person. At the end of the day, it’s just a sport,” Dy said.