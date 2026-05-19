Dy: Bare knuckle ain’t boxing

Dy said: “How can he (Malignaggi) stop me if he doesn’t understand the science of clinching?”

The 34-year-old son of former world super-featherweight king Rolando Navarrete also employed grappling and holding techniques aside from displaying punching power on his way to the stunning stoppage.

“All these boxers thought they could just push me away… if you don’t understand wrestling, you will get demolished in the clinch, and I knocked him out after that…What I did to Paulie shows I understand this sport more than anyone.”

Before entering bare knuckle fighting, Dy also fought in the UFC and other mix martial arts tournaments.

Malignaggi, who relied heavily on his skill set during his heyday in professional boxing, was simply overpowered by Dy, who knocked him down twice, both courtesy of right hands to the jaw.

The win boosted Dy’s bare knuckle win-loss mark to 6-1 with five knockouts while the loss dropped Malignaggi’s slate to 1-2.

The setback also could mean that Malignaggi’s career in combat sports is over.