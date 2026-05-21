11 of 19 cadavers from Toboso encounter tested positive for gunpowder traces

“Hindi porket nag-test negative sa gunpowder ay hindi nagpaputok,” Calaoa said, stressing that a negative result does not automatically mean a person did not fire a gun.

He explained that several factors could lead to a “false negative” result in gunpowder residue examinations.

“Meron kasi na tinatawag na false negative, ibig sabihin po may mga factors kung bakit nag-negative ’yan,” he said.

Calaoa noted that many of the cadavers had been immersed in water, which may have affected the results of the forensic examination.

“Most of them are immersed sa tubig, ibig sabihin, nabasa yung kamay niya,” he added.

He also cited firing distance as another factor, saying that suspects who fired from afar may not leave detectable traces of gunpowder residue on their hands.

“Another one to consider is yung distance, yung layo, kasi malayo,” Calaoa said.

He declined to release further details regarding the identities of the fatalities who tested positive for gunpowder traces.