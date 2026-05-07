Forensic expert criticizes handling of 'Negros 19' bodies

“Kapag hindi maayos ang paghawak sa mga labi, nawawala ang mahalagang ebidensya,” the forensic pathologist noted.

(When the bodies are not properly handled, the important evidence are lost)

She further questioned the individual in charge of identifying the bodies, noting that there was an unidentified male body that was not properly documented.

Aside from her gripes with handling, Fortun also raised concerns pertaining to her findings on the injuries that were sustained by the bodies.

The expert described that some victims had relatively non-fatal gunshot wounds and could have possibly died from bleeding out.

Meanwhile, other bodies had bullet entry points at the back of the head, a matter which she alluded to as an unlikely outcome in an “armed encounter” as described by the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

With her ongoing investigation into the incident, Fortun urged families to work with investigators and avoid premature cremations in order for bodies to be properly identified.

She noted that the findings expose an issue with the outdated practices when it came to crime scene investigation in the country, highlighting the need for accountability on the matter.

“Kapag hindi tayo nagtanong, walang accountability,” Fortun stressed.

(If we don’t ask, there is no accountability)

“Hindi dapat maging normal ang patayan na lang nang patayan,” she added.

(Killings should not become a norm)