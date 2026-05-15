Toboso fact-finding mission says 6 killed were civilians, not combatants





"Witness testimonies confirm that six of the victims were known civilians, including peasant advocates and peasant organizers, directly contradicting the military’s narrative that all those killed were combatants,” the mission stated.



The team said eyewitnesses described an environment of fear and relentless military pressure on the farming villages of Toboso.



According to the NFSM, its investigation documented “multiple violations against civilians,” including the forcible use of private homes as military encampments, harassment and intimidation during counterinsurgency operations, restrictions on farming, indiscriminate gunfire near residences, illegal detention, and claims that soldiers used a farmer as a human shield.



“These acts have terrorized entire farming communities, leaving residents unable to work, move freely, or feel safe in their own homes,” the statement read.

Residents also reported the presence of the 79th Infantry Battalion in the area several days prior to the massacre.



Members of the fact-finding mission said they were also subjected to surveillance and harassment while conducting the investigation.



“A suspicious individual on a motorcycle tailed the convoy and was seen taking photographs of our vehicles,” the group reported.



During a courtesy visit, they added, “around five unidentified individuals were openly photographing the delegates, raising serious concerns over intimidation and attempts to hinder independent human rights documentation.”



The mission condemned the barring of American pastor Sadie Stone, a member of the International Coalition for Human Rights in the Philippines, who was denied entry after being reportedly blacklisted over alleged political activities in 2016. Stone had been scheduled to join the NFSM in Negros.



The group denounced what it described as the military’s continued effort to portray the massacre victims as combatants.



“Acts that terrorize and endanger civilians constitute grave violations of international humanitarian law, including the Geneva Conventions,” the mission emphasized.



The NFSM called for accountability from the Armed Forces of the Philippines, an end to militarization in the province, and justice for victims of what they refer to as the “Negros 19 massacre.”



The AFP has yet to respond to the allegations raised by the mission.