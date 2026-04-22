Culinary diplomacy takes a sparkling turn

Served chilled, the clear liquid was then carefully poured and, as each glass was being filled around the table, we had a minute to watch the fine bubbles rising to the surface as the ambassador talked about this particular vintage.

A toast, many an appreciative word, and then the celebratory sip. The so-called “Japanese Champagne” was as light and effervescent as we imagined, the perfect pair to our first course, which looked, to be quite honest, too beautiful to eat!

In Japanese culture, one should never pour his own drink, but rather, host and guest pour for each other to symbolize mutual respect. In this sit-down lunch with the ambassador, our glasses were constantly topped by our ever-watchful server who also served a crisp white wine along with the sparkling sake.