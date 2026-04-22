Culinary diplomacy takes a sparkling turn

There could not have been a better setting for a first taste of sparkling sake than the airy, sunlit dining room in the residence of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to the Philippines, Endo Kazuya.
Our server lifted the bottle with both hands, one holding the neck and the other supporting the bottom, first giving us a good view of the bottle, similar to that of wine.
The “luxuriously prepared” and award-winning Shichiken Sora-No-Irodori Sparkling Sake is a Silver Wine Winner in the International Challenge 2025. We felt honored to be sampling this vibrant, fruity refreshment.
Served chilled, the clear liquid was then carefully poured and, as each glass was being filled around the table, we had a minute to watch the fine bubbles rising to the surface as the ambassador talked about this particular vintage.
A toast, many an appreciative word, and then the celebratory sip. The so-called “Japanese Champagne” was as light and effervescent as we imagined, the perfect pair to our first course, which looked, to be quite honest, too beautiful to eat!
In Japanese culture, one should never pour his own drink, but rather, host and guest pour for each other to symbolize mutual respect. In this sit-down lunch with the ambassador, our glasses were constantly topped by our ever-watchful server who also served a crisp white wine along with the sparkling sake.
Conversation ran from the ambassador’s hometown “near Tokyo but surprisingly not as well-known as other places around,” he said, to current events, culture and politics.
The meal, hosted for DAILY TRIBUNE and its publisher Willie Fernandez, was a gorgeous affair. Appetizers consisted of a cluster of small bites, arranged in a circle that held a sesame tofu at the center, behind which was a tiny goblet of fresh tuna and green onions dressed in vinegared miso; a white cup of warm, savory egg custard with foie gras; grilled scallop with sea urchin on a shell; smoked salmon sushi on a yellow ceramic petal; and deep-fried lapu-lapu with spicy rice crackers in a nifty basket.
This was just the beginning of a visual feast. After a 2022 Chablis was poured, a steaming hot bowl of soup was uncovered before us, and we delighted in the tender chunks of sablefish with grated radish, vegetables and fragrant Myoga.
The main dish was a shabu shabu with Omi Beef Sirloin. First came the condiments of sauce and fresh seasonings. A soup spoon was laid alongside this pair, then a rectangular plate filled with the thinly sliced beef, mushrooms and vegetables was set behind it on the square tray.
The pot came last, the fire heating up the soup to boil. It was an engrossing way to enjoy a meal, making one settle in the moment, attending to the cuts and slices cooking in the pot, while all around the conversation bubbled, as sparkling as the sake we sipped now and then to refresh the tongue.
Yes, we have the sushi and after the main dish, affirmed Ambassador Endo in response to our surprise at the fourth course: Sushi of bluefin tuna, sea bream and prawn. We usually eat the sushi first, we chorused.
In traditional Japanese dining, we learned, particularly in kaiseki (multi-course) or high-end sushi meals, sushi is often served toward the end, as a final savory course before dessert. As we enjoyed the simple trio of sushi, we wondered at all the other things we continue to discover about the Japanese culture no matter how many times we visit the country!
Dessert, of course, was a fitting finale — a sensory delight with cool, creamy and crunchy textures playfully combining in one brightly arranged plate. Two thick slices of Castella (also called kasutera, which is a “popular Japanese honey sponge cake with a moist, dense and slightly chewy texture”); a scoop of Matcha Ice Cream on crispy flakes; and a bowl of muskmelon, Japanese citrus Setoka and a strawberry satisfied the palate to the last bite, as almost everyone agreed that, indeed, Japanese strawberries are sweet.
The ambassador’s home in the Philippines has stood for over 50 years, the Japanese-designed structure lending itself to both cultures in the use of natural materials and colors. Every room offers prime views of the garden outside in harmonious confluence. It is a simple, elegant space that begets friendship and welcome.
The meal was unforgettable — Chef Sekine Teiji had certainly outdone himself — but the intimate gathering warmly hosted by Ambassador Endo, with Japan Information and Culture Center Director/First Secretary Shigehiro Matsuda and Embassy of Japan Third Secretary Political Affairs Saka Ryosuke, will linger far longer in our memories.