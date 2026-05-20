Two drug suspects nabbed, firearm seized in Badoc buy-bust

According to police reports, joint operatives from the Provincial Police Drug Enforcement Unit (PPDEU), Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU), Regional Intelligence Division (RID), 101st Regional Mobile Force Battalion 1 (RMFB1), Badoc Municipal Police Station, and CIDG-Ilocos Norte conducted the anti-drug operation in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Regional Office 1 (PDEA-RO1) under control number 1-00-05202026-007.

The operation, conducted from 9:15 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on 20 May, reportedly led to the arrest of the suspects after they were allegedly caught in the act of selling one heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing white crystalline substance believed to be shabu.

Confiscated during the operation were approximately two grams of suspected shabu with an estimated standard drug price (SDP) of P13,600 contained in five heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets.

Authorities also recovered a homemade caliber .22 submachine pistol loaded with 10 live rounds of ammunition.

Other non-drug evidence seized included two open transparent plastic sachets, one yellow transparent plastic straw, two lighters colored orange and yellow, one green Mentos tin can, one wooden clip, four Android mobile phones, and one black wallet.

The suspects and confiscated evidence were brought to the custody of the operating units for proper documentation and filing of appropriate charges.