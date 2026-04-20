Man arrested in Ilocos Norte drug buy-bust, suspected shabu seized

A 29-year-old man was arrested in a buy-bust operation conducted by police operatives in Barangay 24, Sta. Monica on the afternoon of 18 April, resulting in the seizure of suspected illegal drugs valued at ₱6,800.
Authorities identified the suspect as Joel Pascua y Tomas, listed as a street-level individual and a native of Cauayan City, Isabela.
The operation, led by the San Nicolas Municipal Police Station, was carried out in coordination with the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit/Provincial Intelligence Unit of the Ilocos Norte Police Provincial Office, the Regional Intelligence Division of Police Regional Office 1, and the Ilocos Norte Maritime Police Station. The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Regional Office 1 also provided coordination under a pre-approved control number.
Police said the operation took place from 4:52 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. and led to the confiscation of approximately 2 grams of suspected shabu. Of this, 1 gram was identified as the subject of sale, while another 1 gram was recovered as possession.
Also seized during the operation were a marked P1,000 bill used as buy-bust money, a black wallet, a Samsung keypad cellphone, and P250 in cash believed to be the suspect’s personal money.
The suspect is now under police custody and is expected to face charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.