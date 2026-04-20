3 arrested, 1 escapes in Ilocos Norte drug bust

The operation was carried out at around 9:59 a.m. on 19 April 2026 by operatives of the Provincial Police Drug Enforcement Unit, in coordination with the Provincial Intelligence Unit, Regional Intelligence Division, 101st Regional Mobile Force Battalion, Badoc Municipal Police Station, and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.

Authorities said the suspects were apprehended after allegedly selling a heat-sealed plastic sachet containing white crystalline substance believed to be shabu to a police poseur-buyer.

Recovered from the suspects were several sachets containing suspected illegal drugs, drug paraphernalia, and buy-bust money amounting to P6,000, including one genuine P500 bill and boodle money. Personal belongings such as identification cards and a mobile phone were also confiscated.

Additional items seized from one of the suspects included improvised drug paraphernalia such as a glass tooter, aluminum foil strips, plastic straws with residue, and empty sachets. Authorities also recovered non-drug items left behind by the fleeing suspect, including lighters, plastic sachets, and other materials believed to be used in illegal drug activities.

Police said the inventory and marking of evidence were conducted at the scene in the presence of elected barangay officials and a National Prosecution Service representative, and were documented using body-worn cameras.

Charges for violations of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, are being prepared against the arrested suspects. These include illegal sale and possession of dangerous drugs, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia. A separate charge is also being readied against the escaped suspect for visiting or staying in a drug den.

Police authorities also disclosed that all arrested suspects tested positive for illegal drug use.

The total weight of the confiscated suspected shabu was estimated at around 1.5 grams, with a standard drug price of approximately ₱10,200.

Authorities continue to conduct follow-up operations for the immediate arrest of the remaining suspect.