Veejay Floresca: Trans Filipina fashion designer creates waves and carves a legacy

Fashion designer Veejay Floresca is a passionate, tireless dreamer who believes in the beauty and blessings of second chances — and sometimes, even the seemingly unlucky 13th chance.
“As a trans woman of color, I’ve chosen to see my identity not as a barrier, but as a superpower that fuels my creativity and advocacy,” she recently confided in an interview with DAILY TRIBUNE.
Veejay happily grew up in a home where ready acceptance was absolutely unconditional. Her loving mother remains the solid anchor in that narrative, a constant presence whose reassuring belief provided space for everything that followed. “Her support for my journey as a trans woman shaped me into the person I am today,” she proudly stated.
Her education at De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde introduced the discipline of fashion, together with the less tangible. It taught her that whatever technique, while totally necessary, was simply incomplete without your own authentic voice. To design is not only to construct, but to address through your craft. This conviction deepened during her time at the Academy of Art University in San Francisco, where she gainfully pursued her master’s degree.
Appreciated internships, in turn, truthfully revealed the real world of fashion. “These taught me the grit required behind the glamor and the importance of every detail in a collection,” she recalled.
And today with the eponymous label Veejay Floresca, she instinctively realized fashion may be more than just clothes. “It could be a safe space and a tool for empowerment for women and the LGBTQ+ community,” she proudly stated.
Centered on inclusive luxury and slow fashion, she utterly believes in made-to-order pieces that celebrate diverse bodies as she promotes sustainability through intimacy and craftsmanship. Through this focused thrust, she finally reached the peak — what other fashion designers can only dream of — declared the winner of the hit US reality TV show Project Runway’s Season 21.
Her hard-earned triumph was instantly chronicled in the fashion and lifestyle history books, as she was the first trans designer to take the title. “It felt like a victory for my entire community — a validation that our stories belong on the world’s biggest stages,” she recounted.
Her desired designs, particularly in evening and bridal wear, usually lean toward structured silhouettes. They are architectural, compiled with precision, often balancing strength with softness. She mainly gravitates toward materials with structural integrity, which allow the design to stand as intended. Color, too, becomes part of the conversation. Bold tones are an extension of the strength of her patrons — and the attained confidence, she sincerely hopes, reflects to the wearer.
Her targeted ambitions continue to expand, though they remain grounded in the same belief. She acknowledges dressing those who have been unfairly overlooked by the fashion industry — she insists that luxury is not reserved for a select few. The names she mentioned — Zendaya, Nicole Kidman, Olivia Rodrigo, Heidi Klum, Jacob Elordi and Alex Consani — motion towards reach and advocacy — there is meaning to the selections.
But ultimately, Veejay’s style icons remain to be the admired ladies who navigate the world with “unapologetic authenticity and resilience” — and I surmise with earnest, she likewise rightfully belongs to this standout category. “Special mention to my mom!” she quips.
Let’s listen to more of her thoughts on Project Runway, fashion and the future:
On motivation to pursue ‘Project Runway’
“I auditioned for 13 years before being cast. What pushed me was a refusal to let ‘no’ be the end of my story. Resilience means turning rejection into the very strength that carries you to the finish line.”
On inspirations
“I am inspired by mothers of LGBTQ+ children who choose love over judgment. Their unconditional support is the ultimate form of beauty.”
On favorite tool
“My perspective as a trans woman. It allows me to design with a deep understanding of transformation and self-expression.”
Advice to aspiring fashion designers
“Never doubt your identity. Being trans or being ‘different’ is a gift, not a flaw. Use your unique journey to fuel your dreams, and never, ever give up.”
Future plans
“I am focused on growing my brand globally, including my upcoming New York Bridal Fashion Week Collection and expanding my presence in New York and the East Asian market.”