Veejay Floresca: Trans Filipina fashion designer creates waves and carves a legacy

Her hard-earned triumph was instantly chronicled in the fashion and lifestyle history books, as she was the first trans designer to take the title. “It felt like a victory for my entire community — a validation that our stories belong on the world’s biggest stages,” she recounted.

Her desired designs, particularly in evening and bridal wear, usually lean toward structured silhouettes. They are architectural, compiled with precision, often balancing strength with softness. She mainly gravitates toward materials with structural integrity, which allow the design to stand as intended. Color, too, becomes part of the conversation. Bold tones are an extension of the strength of her patrons — and the attained confidence, she sincerely hopes, reflects to the wearer.

Her targeted ambitions continue to expand, though they remain grounded in the same belief. She acknowledges dressing those who have been unfairly overlooked by the fashion industry — she insists that luxury is not reserved for a select few. The names she mentioned — Zendaya, Nicole Kidman, Olivia Rodrigo, Heidi Klum, Jacob Elordi and Alex Consani — motion towards reach and advocacy — there is meaning to the selections.

But ultimately, Veejay’s style icons remain to be the admired ladies who navigate the world with “unapologetic authenticity and resilience” — and I surmise with earnest, she likewise rightfully belongs to this standout category. “Special mention to my mom!” she quips.

Let’s listen to more of her thoughts on Project Runway, fashion and the future:

On motivation to pursue ‘Project Runway’

“I auditioned for 13 years before being cast. What pushed me was a refusal to let ‘no’ be the end of my story. Resilience means turning rejection into the very strength that carries you to the finish line.”

On inspirations

“I am inspired by mothers of LGBTQ+ children who choose love over judgment. Their unconditional support is the ultimate form of beauty.”

On favorite tool

“My perspective as a trans woman. It allows me to design with a deep understanding of transformation and self-expression.”

Advice to aspiring fashion designers

“Never doubt your identity. Being trans or being ‘different’ is a gift, not a flaw. Use your unique journey to fuel your dreams, and never, ever give up.”

Future plans

“I am focused on growing my brand globally, including my upcoming New York Bridal Fashion Week Collection and expanding my presence in New York and the East Asian market.”