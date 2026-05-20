Santos named PNP acting spokesperson

He previously served as Provincial Director of the Cavite Provincial Police Office and Regional Chief of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group’s Regional Field Units 4A and 7.

In his current function, Santos conveys directives, policies, and official positions of Nartatez to the public and the media, while helping communicate key programs, operational updates, and reform initiatives of the PNP.

NAPOLCOM Commissioner Rafael Vicente R. Calinisan expressed confidence that Santos would help strengthen public trust in the police organization through credible and people-centered communication.

“Malaki ang naitutulong ni Col Santos sa pagsusulong ng mga reporma at sa pagpapalakas ng ugnayan ng NAPOLCOM at PNP. Naniniwala ako na dadalhin niya sa bago niyang tungkulin ang integridad, professionalism, at malasakit sa serbisyo publiko na kailangan upang lalo pang mapalapit ang kapulisan sa taumbayan,” Calinisan said.

Santos thanked the PNP leadership and NAPOLCOM for the trust and opportunity given to him and reaffirmed his commitment to responsive public service.