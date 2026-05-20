MMMA cadets train under MOL Japan’s exchange program

Filipino cadets from the MOL Magsaysay Maritime Academy (MMMA) Inc., a maritime academy operated by MOL in the Philippines, participated in an educational exchange program with Japanese maritime education institutions following the previous academic year.
Under the program that aims to strengthen MMMA’s educational framework by fostering cross-cultural learning and developing globally minded maritime professionals, the MMMA cadets visited Japan and took part in a short-term study program at Oshima College in November.
The MMMA cadets trained aboard the vessel Oshima-maru, gaining hands-on experience in actual vessel operations and maritime training environments, and experiencing Japanese maritime education firsthand.
During their stay, the cadets also visited the Tokyo head office of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL), where they learned about the company’s business activities and interacted with employees.