MMMA cadets train under MOL Japan’s exchange program

Filipino cadets from the MOL Magsaysay Maritime Academy (MMMA) Inc., a maritime academy operated by MOL in the Philippines, participated in an educational exchange program with Japanese maritime education institutions following the previous academic year.

Under the program that aims to strengthen MMMA’s educational framework by fostering cross-cultural learning and developing globally minded maritime professionals, the MMMA cadets visited Japan and took part in a short-term study program at Oshima College in November.