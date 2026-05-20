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Maureen Wroblewitz opens up about rejected ‘Off Campus’ audition

Maureen Wroblewitz opens up about rejected ‘Off Campus’ audition
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Model Maureen Wroblewitz revealed her audition tape for the TV adaptation of the series “Off Campus” through a Tiktok post.

In the reel, she is seen delivering lines from the series’ protagonist, Hannah Wells.

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She shared that the audition took place back in February 2025, marking a milestone for the beauty queen as she stepped outside her comfort zone.

“I’m contemplating being more open about this creative path. This self-tape represents a vulnerable yet exciting part of my growth as an actress,” she said.

Wroblewitz stressed that her decision to share the audition online stems from her desire to be more open about her acting experiences and fully embrace her journey.

The role eventually went to Ella Bright, known for her roles in “The Crown” and “Holmes & Watson.”

Fans showed full support in the comment section, praising the beauty queen for pursuing a new creative path.

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Filipino actress
Maureen Wroblewitz
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Off Campus
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