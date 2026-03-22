‘Off Campus’ sets global premiere

Adapted from the wildly popular novels by Elle Kennedy and brought to the screen by creator Louisa Levy, the series will roll out simultaneously in over 240 countries and territories, making it one of the platform’s major international releases this year. Alongside the announcement, a refreshed edition of the book cover — featuring lead stars Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli — has also been revealed.

Set in the high-stakes world of collegiate ice hockey, Off Campus dives into the tangled personal lives of a top-tier team and the women around them. At its core, the show explores romance, heartbreak, identity, and the intense bonds formed during early adulthood. The first season centers on the unlikely relationship between Hannah, a reserved and introspective songwriter, and Garrett, a confident star athlete — an opposites-attract pairing that promises both sparks and complications.

The ensemble cast includes Ella Bright, Belmont Cameli, Mika Abdalla, Antonio Cipriano, Jalen Thomas Brooks, Josh Heuston and Stephen Kalyn, bringing together a mix of rising talent and familiar faces.

Behind the scenes, Louisa Levy serves as co-showrunner and executive producer alongside Gina Fattore. Additional executive producers include Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen, and James Seidman for Temple Hill, with Leanna Billings and Neal Flaherty also contributing.