Cristine Reyes says 'Yes' to Gio Tingson

Actress Cristine Reyes is officially engaged to political strategist Gio Tingson, marking a new chapter in their much-talked-about romance.

Cristine shared the happy milestone on social media with a simple but emotional caption that quickly caught the attention of fans and fellow celebrities: “every timeline led here. endgame unlocked.”

Their love story traces back to their younger years, when the two first met during their elementary school days at Ateneo. What began as a childhood connection eventually turned into a real-life romance years later after reconnecting as adults.

The couple first sparked dating rumors in 2025 after being spotted spending time together and sharing moments from their travels abroad. As their relationship became more public, the pair also drew attention for how naturally they blended into each other’s families and personal lives.