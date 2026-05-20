Carla Martinez joins the cast of 'Every Male or Female'

Veteran actress and singer Carla Martinez is joining the cast of Every Male or Female, one of the two plays featured in the upcoming twin bill production, "Pasiya," by independent theater company The Corner Studio.

Known as the "Inspirational Diva of the '80s," Martinez first made waves with her hit album Changes, which is known as the country's very first concept album. With more than 40 years in the industry, she has built a solid career across music, theater, TV, and film.