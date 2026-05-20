Carla Martinez joins the cast of 'Every Male or Female'

Veteran actress and singer Carla Martinez is joining the cast of Every Male or Female, one of the two plays featured in the upcoming twin bill production, "Pasiya," by independent theater company The Corner Studio.
Known as the "Inspirational Diva of the '80s," Martinez first made waves with her hit album Changes, which is known as the country's very first concept album. With more than 40 years in the industry, she has built a solid career across music, theater, TV, and film.
Theater fans might recognize her from stage hits like The Sound of Music, Footloose, Joseph the Dreamer, and Larawan. She has also been a familiar face on television, appearing in popular shows like Darna, Wildflower, and Maalaala Mo Kaya.
The production team shared that they are thrilled to have Martinez join an already talented lineup of actors.
If today's world feels chaotic, the past was a pressure cooker. Written and directed by Eldrin Veloso, Every Male or Female takes audiences back to 1935, right in the middle of the women's suffrage movement.
On the day of a major constitutional vote, three women face a tough reality: they are being asked to support a Constitution that doesn't give them the right to vote. The play's objective is to offer an up-close, realistic look at a revolution happening behind closed doors, where the fight for national freedom becomes deeply personal.
"Pasiya" runs from 12 to 21 June 2026, at Headroom.
Evening Shows: Fridays and Saturdays at 7:00 PM
Matinee Shows: Saturdays and Sundays at 2:30 PM
You can grab your tickets online at tcs.helixpay.ph.