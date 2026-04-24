The Corner Studio to stage two-play 'PASIYA'

Restaging: 'People v. Dela Cruz'

First up is the return of People v. Dela Cruz, a satire that imagines the Philippines’ first-ever jury trial. Think 12 Angry Men, but swap the stoic resolve for bruised egos, political posturing, and the kind of "piety" that usually ends in an argument.

When six jurors are locked in a room to decide a man's fate, the "facts" quickly take a backseat to personal bias and, quite possibly, Wi-Fi withdrawal.

Premiere: 'Every Male or Female'

If the present feels like a circus, the past was a pressure cooker. The world premiere of Every Male or Female transports us back to 1935, right in the thick of the women’s suffrage movement.

On the day of a massive constitutional vote, three women grapple with a brutal irony: being asked to support a Constitution that doesn't actually guarantee them the right to vote. It’s an intimate, naturalist look at a revolution happening behind closed doors, where the fight for national freedom gets personal.

Headroom

“We want stories that linger,” says Headroom’s Kevin Nieves, who is transforming the firm’s sleek space into an intimate theater hub. Writer and director Eldrin Veloso, who also joins the cast, is not interested in easy answers. He’s looking to poke the bear of human nature, asking if we ever truly have a choice or if we’re just acting out a script.

The ensemble features Veloso alongside Pauline Arejola, Althea Aruta, JP Basco, Rain de Jesus, Aaron Dioquino, Vea Noroña, and Emlyn Olfindo-Santos. With production design by Shaira Carandang and direction from the Veloso-Gregorio duo.