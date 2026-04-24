The Corner Studio to stage two-play 'PASIYA'

Forget the usual stiff historical reenactments. This June, The Corner Studio and design firm Headroom are turning up the heat with PASIYA—a double feature that proves making a choice is the most dangerous game you can play.
Kicking off on 12 June, the twin bill splits its time between a chaotic courtroom and a high-stakes 1930s living room.
First up is the return of People v. Dela Cruz, a satire that imagines the Philippines’ first-ever jury trial. Think 12 Angry Men, but swap the stoic resolve for bruised egos, political posturing, and the kind of "piety" that usually ends in an argument.
When six jurors are locked in a room to decide a man's fate, the "facts" quickly take a backseat to personal bias and, quite possibly, Wi-Fi withdrawal.
If the present feels like a circus, the past was a pressure cooker. The world premiere of Every Male or Female transports us back to 1935, right in the thick of the women’s suffrage movement.
On the day of a massive constitutional vote, three women grapple with a brutal irony: being asked to support a Constitution that doesn't actually guarantee them the right to vote. It’s an intimate, naturalist look at a revolution happening behind closed doors, where the fight for national freedom gets personal.
“We want stories that linger,” says Headroom’s Kevin Nieves, who is transforming the firm’s sleek space into an intimate theater hub. Writer and director Eldrin Veloso, who also joins the cast, is not interested in easy answers. He’s looking to poke the bear of human nature, asking if we ever truly have a choice or if we’re just acting out a script.
The ensemble features Veloso alongside Pauline Arejola, Althea Aruta, JP Basco, Rain de Jesus, Aaron Dioquino, Vea Noroña, and Emlyn Olfindo-Santos. With production design by Shaira Carandang and direction from the Veloso-Gregorio duo.
PASIYA runs from 12 to 21 June 2026, at Headroom. Catch the drama at 7:00 PM on Fridays and Saturdays, or hit the 2:30 PM matinees on Saturdays and Sundays. Grab your tickets at tcs.helixpay.ph.