Performance and art manifested in discipline and heart

On the other hand, Lauchengco-Yulo channeled this passion and discipline into one of the most stellar careers in Philippine theater. Considered to be the “First Lady of Philippine Theater,” her name on a marquis has become synonymous with excellence. While she took a break from performing full-time in favor of motherhood, doing only one show a year.

“That season allowed me to fully pour myself in the role I was doing at the time,” shared the actress. “To explore who they were and what I had to do to best bring them to life on the stage. I learned quite a bit about myself as an artist during that time.”

From playing complex roles like Fosca in Passion, Diana Goodman in Next To Normal, Mrs. Lovett in Sweeney Todd, Lauchengco-Yulo is a generous actor who is admired by her peers. In her work as a director, she is a focused creative who handles her artists with a collaborative yet firm approach, allowing for respect for the craft to flow both ways.